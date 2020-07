Rehan Staton el recolector de basura que fue aceptado en Harvard

FORMER SANITATION WORKER ACCEPTED AT HARVARD LAW: Rehan Staton from Bowie, MD used to wake up as early as 4 am to haul trash and clean dumpsters, to help support his family and pay for college. He sometimes didn't have time to shower before class, so he sat far away from others so they couldn't smell him. Now Rehan's hard work has finally paid off – he just got in to Harvard Law!Rehan has overcome many obstacles throughout his life. He says his dad raised him and his brother as a single parent after their mom left the family. Money was tight so they often didn't have enough to eat and their electricity got cut off. Rehan says his teachers belittled him for struggling in school and made him feel he would never amount to anything. Eventually he got in to Bowie State University, so his older brother Reggie (on the right in the video) dropped out of college so Rehan could afford to go. Rehan spent 2 years at Bowie State, then transferred to University of Maryland. He and Reggie both worked as sanitation workers to pay the bills. On Reggie, Rehan says, "He took a job that people look down upon, all so that people could look up to me." UPDATED: Full story here- https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/former-maryland-sanitation-worker-accepted-to-harvard-law/2347304/UPDATE 2: Rehan's mentor set up a GoFundMe for him here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/from-hauling-trash-to-harvard-lawAlso, Rehan got into several other law schools besides Harvard! You can see all of his acceptance reactions here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0jzcwt6dM4

Posted by Aimee Cho on Monday, June 29, 2020