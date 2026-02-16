Noti Bomba rebrands to NB NOW in a strategic transformation that marks a new era for the digital media company as it accelerates its expansion into real-time, multimedia journalism.

The new brand reflects the company’s commitment to delivering news instantly, clearly, and across multiple digital platforms. Leadership stated that the transition aligns with evolving audience behavior, where readers increasingly consume breaking news through mobile devices, short-form video, and social media.

“NB NOW represents immediacy and clarity,” the company said in a statement. “Our mission is to inform audiences in the moment that matters most.”

Founded in 2015, NotiBomba has grown from a digital news startup into a recognized media company and the parent brand of Smart Digital Corp. Over the past decade, the company has built a powerful digital presence, reaching millions of followers across social media platforms and establishing itself as a trusted source for accessible, high-impact news content.

Under the leadership of founder and owner Jose Zelaya, the organization has steadily expanded its reach, investing in platform diversification, video-first storytelling, and scalable digital distribution strategies. For more than 11 years, Zelaya has focused on transforming the company into a modern, digital-first media network built for today’s real-time information ecosystem.

Throughout its growth, the company has developed partnerships and distribution relationships with recognized industry leaders, including collaborations involving Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, as well as brand partnerships with businesses across the United States. The decision that NotiBomba rebrands to NB NOW reflects the company’s long-term digital growth strategy.

Noti Bomba was also selected as one of 28 Black and Latino publishers chosen to participate in the Google News Initiative (GNI) Ad Transformation Lab, a program designed to support and strengthen independent digital publishers through innovation and revenue optimization initiatives. The recognition placed the company among a select group of emerging publishers advancing sustainable digital journalism models.

In addition, content from the platform has been cited and referenced by various media outlets, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable source within the digital news ecosystem.

“What began as a bold digital experiment has evolved into a scalable media platform,” Zelaya said. “NB NOW is not just a new namem it represents our next phase of growth, innovation, and long-term vision.”

While the name and visual identity will change, the editorial mission remains consistent: fast, accurate reporting with strong digital distribution and global reach. The rebrand will roll out gradually across the website, social media platforms, and multimedia channels.

Additional updates regarding design, partnerships, and expansion initiatives are expected in the coming weeks.

With this move, NB NOW positions itself for continued growth in the competitive digital media landscape, reinforcing its identity as a modern, forward-looking news organization prepared to lead in the era of instant information.