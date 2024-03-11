Los Oscar 2024: Todo lo que tienes que saber el evento cinematográfico

Este domingo, se celebra la edición 96 de los Premios Oscar. uno de los eventos cinematográficos más importantes del años.

La ceremonia, que galardona lo mejor del cine, se desarrolla en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. Los Oscar 2024 tienen Jimmy Kimmel como anfitrión de gala por segundo año consecutivo, y una serie de presentadores; incluido Bad Bunny.

La edición 96 de los premios Oscar se celebra este domingo 10 de marzo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, teniendo como favorita a “Oppenheimer” de Christopher Nolan.

El filme cuenta con más de 13 nominaciones, avizorando que será una noche de éxitos para el elenco, mientras que algunos expertos avizoran sorpresas.

GANADORES DE LOS OSCAR

Mejor corto documental

“The Last Repair Shop” – Ganador

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island In Between”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Mejor documental

“20 Days in Mariupol” – Ganador

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

Mejor fotografía

“Oppenheimer” – Ganadora

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Poor Things”

Mejor cortometraje

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” – Ganador

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

Mejor sonido

“The Zone of Interest” – Ganadora

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

Mejor edición

“Oppenheimer” – Ganadora

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Poor Things”

Mejores efectos visuales

“Godzilla Minus One” – Ganadora

“The Creator”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Mejor actor de reparto

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” – Ganador

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Mejor guion original

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Ganadora

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Mejor guion adaptado

“American Fiction”- Ganadora

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejor maquillaje

“Poor Things” – Ganadora

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Society of the Snow”

Mejor diseño de producción

“Poor Things” – Ganadora

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Poor Things” – Ganadora

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

Mejor película internacional

“The Zone of Interest”, Reino Unido – Ganadora

“The Teachers’ Lounge”, Germany

“Io Capitano”, Italia

“Perfect Days”, Japón

“La sociedad de la nieve”, España

Mejor actriz de reparto

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” – Ganadora

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Mejor película animada

“The Boy and the Heron” – Ganadora

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor corto animado

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” – Ganador

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”