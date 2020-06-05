 Enorme mural de 'Black Lives Matter' pintado cerca de la Casa Blanca
Enorme mural de ‘Black Lives Matter’ pintado cerca de la Casa Blanca

Jacqueline Alvarenga
  • Jacqueline Alvarenga | 05-06-2020.10:30 am.

Un enorme mural con la leyenda “BLACK LIVES MATTER” fue pintado con pintura amarilla en la calle 16 en Washington, DC, frente a Lafayette Park, a pocas cuadras de la Casa Blanca.

La indignación de todo un país encendió la llama de millones de personas que han salido masivamente a protestar contra la brutalidad policial y la discriminación racial después de que Floyd, un hombre negro, muriera bajo la custodia policial de Minneapolis después de que un oficial blanco lo inmovilizara en el suelo debajo con su rodilla.

La pintura del mural estaba bajo la dirección del alcalde de D.C. Muriel Bowser, según su jefe de gabinete, quien dijo que el alcalde quería dejar “en claro” que la calle pertenecía a la ciudad.

El jefe de gabinete de Bowser, John Falcicchio, escribió en Twitter: “Hubo una disputa esta semana sobre de quién es esta calle. El alcalde Bowser quería dejar en claro que esta es la calle de DC y honrar a los manifestantes que protestaron pacíficamente el lunes.

También la oficina del Alcalde anunció que está calle ahora se llamará Black Lives Matter.

Los camiones de basura municipales bloquearon la calle, evitando que los autos pasaran mientras la gente pintaba las letras del ancho de la calle, y NBC Washington informó que los pintores formaban parte de un equipo de obras públicas de la ciudad.

Se pintó una bandera de Washington D.C. al final del mural, en el lado más cercano a la Casa Blanca.

 

