Enorme mural de ‘Black Lives Matter’ pintado cerca de la Casa Blanca

Un enorme mural con la leyenda “BLACK LIVES MATTER” fue pintado con pintura amarilla en la calle 16 en Washington, DC, frente a Lafayette Park, a pocas cuadras de la Casa Blanca.

“…I'm happy to live in this period is that we have been forced to a point where we're going to have to grapple with the problems that men have been trying to grapple with through history, but the demand didn't force them to do it.” Dr Martin Luther King Jr #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/SNccbPXonQ

— Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MurielBowser) June 5, 2020