Ejecutivo compra el edifico del banco que le negó ayuda hace 18 años

So last week I bought the bank building where I got knocked back for a loan at 21 years old!

So when I was a broke ass 21 year old I had a dream to work for myself and setup my own business!

I created a business plan, made an appointment with the bank manager to speak about setting up and account and getting a business loan, before I went into the bank I prayed as I had zero cash and had no idea how I would realise my dream without it.

I sat down with my fingers and toes crossed and the woman who was the bank manager took my business plan went through it quickly and in a really patronisingly tone said the problem is Adam you are a bit young and you have no business experience. This isn't something we can do at this stage.

My heart sank, I felt humiliated, frustrated and sad. I had no plan B.

I had already quit my job and had managed to scrape enough money together to pay the first quarters rent and I got a phone-line off BT which was on 30 days credit terms.

I didn't have any money to buy a desk or chair so as a result I spent 4 months on the floor with the phone off BT and the Thompson Local.

No marketing budget, no Google or Social media to even advertise in, just a burning desire to succeed!

So I bought the bank building where they declined me for the £10K business loan!

For me this was a great day!

Remember your current situation is never your final destination!