Ejecutivo compra el edifico del banco que le negó ayuda hace 18 años

El ejecutivo multimillonario Adam Deering, es un ejemplo de la frase: ‘la vida da muchas vueltas’, y es que su historia además de inspiradora hace reflexionar a quien la lee.
Con tan solo 21 años de edad decidió emprender, pero para uno de los bancos de Reino Unido era demasiado joven para que su plan funcionara. Hoy tiene 39 y es un respetado empresario que logró comprar el edificio de ese ente bancario que le negó la posibilidad de emprender con menos dificultades.
El ejecutivo, recordó en su cuenta de Instagram sus comienzos y lo que tuvo que superar. “Me senté cruzando los dedos, mientras la gerente tomó mi plan de negocios, lo revisó rápidamente y en tono muy condescendiente dijo que era demasiado joven y sin experiencia comercial”, cuenta en su relato Deering.
Esa historia que hoy se revierte ocurrió en el 2002, cuando el banco le vetó un préstamo de diez mil libras esterlinas (12 mil dólares). Sin un plan B, sintiéndose humillado, frustrado y triste comenzó desde cero su imperio.
“Pasé cuatro meses llamando a potenciales clientes sentado en el piso porque no podía permitirme un escritorio ni una silla”, agrega a su narración el ejecutivo.
Del 2002 al 2014 la lucha fue incansable, logrando que su empresa de gestión de deuda despegara para luego venderla por 6.4 millones de dólares.
Actualmente, ha emprendido en otros negocios que lo convirtieron en un hombre respetado en Reino Unido y que le permitieron comprar el viejo edificio por 577 mil dólares.
Sobre la compra de las oficinas bancarias, el ejecutivo reveló que lo transformará en un edificio residencial.
“Para mí, comprar el edificio del banco hace que todo vuelva al punto de partida y demuestra que tenía razón de seguir creyendo en mí mismo”, concluyó.
Big thanks to @ladbible for writing this story. 🙌🏻 . . So last week I bought the bank building where I got knocked back for a loan at 21 years old! 🙌🏻😂 . . So when I was a broke ass 21 year old I had a dream to work for myself and setup my own business! 👍🏻 . . I created a business plan, made an appointment with the bank manager to speak about setting up and account and getting a business loan, before I went into the bank I prayed as I had zero cash and had no idea how I would realise my dream without it. 💯 . . I sat down with my fingers and toes crossed and the woman who was the bank manager took my business plan went through it quickly and in a really patronisingly tone said the problem is Adam you are a bit young and you have no business experience. This isn’t something we can do at this stage. 🤦🏻♂️😫 . . My heart sank, I felt humiliated, frustrated and sad. I had no plan B. 💔 😢 . . I had already quit my job and had managed to scrape enough money together to pay the first quarters rent and I got a phone-line off BT which was on 30 days credit terms. . . I didn’t have any money to buy a desk or chair so as a result I spent 4 months on the floor with the phone off BT and the Thompson Local. 😊 . . No marketing budget, no Google or Social media to even advertise in, just a burning desire to succeed! 🔥 . . So I bought the bank building where they declined me for the £10K business loan! 🙌🏻 . . For me this was a great day! 🤩 . . Remember your current situation is never your final destination! ✊🏻💪🏻 . . #findtheaction