Centrico Spa (Sella Group) y Veracode colaboran para ayudar a proteger el ciclo de vida del desarrollo de aplicaciones

MILÁN (Italia)–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Centrico Spa, parte de Sella Group y especialista en el suministro de sistemas bancarios abiertos para instituciones financieras orientadas a la innovación, ha iniciado una colaboración con Veracode, líder internacional en administración de riesgos de seguridad de aplicaciones. El acuerdo mejorará el análisis, la detección y la priorización de fallos para agilizar las soluciones de software en cada etapa del ciclo de vida de desarrollo de aplicaciones de Centrico.





Modern banking and finance are exposed to a stringent and evolving landscape, not least as a result of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and an increase in frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks. Como revela el informe del Estado de la seguridad del software de 2023 de Veracode, durante las actividades de verificación de código, Veracode identificó y notificó posibles vulnerabilidades en el 72 % de las aplicaciones de sus clientes del sector financiero, el porcentaje más bajo de todos los sectores analizados y una mejora con respecto al año anterior.

Centrico’s goal is to minimize risk at the application development level and avoid dangerous flaws that could significantly impact the entire supply chain. After a careful selection process, Veracode was chosen to strengthen the security of Centrico’s application development through the integration of testing and analysis tools that detect and eliminate vulnerabilities.

Veracode’s high level of reliability and accuracy in flaw analysis, its effective and rapid resolution capabilities, and its innovative vision highlighted the company’s ability to respond in the best possible way to the demands of the numerous companies operating in this sector. Centrico is composed of an international team of experts with deep knowledge of the financial industry, specializing in open-core banking and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions are based on cutting-edge technologies that are innovative for the industry. The core banking platform and solutions are customer-oriented, reduce time to market, are open to the integration of external services, and inspired by principles of eco-sustainability.

Veracode’s software security platform continually detects flaws and vulnerabilities at every stage of the modern software development life cycle. Thanks to a powerful artificial intelligence engine trained on trillions of lines of code, it automatically generates suggested fixes for vulnerabilities found during scanning, thus preventing insecure code from spreading to other applications.

“ For Veracode in Italy, this agreement is a testimony of great importance and a reason for satisfaction. We are very proud to support Centrico in the development of secure applications and to collaborate in the detection and resolution of any potential flaws,” said Massimo Tripodi, Country Manager of Veracode Italy. “ The financial services sector is a constant target of cyberattacks that exploit different vectors and channels, so it is essential that companies can operate with inherently secure applications, reducing risk within code.”

About Veracode

Veracode is intelligent software security. The Veracode Software Security Platform continuously finds flaws and vulnerabilities at every stage of the modern software development life cycle. Using powerful AI trained on a carefully curated, trusted dataset from experience analyzing trillions of lines of code, Veracode customers fix flaws faster with high accuracy. Trusted by security teams, developers, and business leaders from thousands of the world’s leading organizations, Veracode is the pioneer, continuing to redefine what intelligent software security means.

About Centrico

Centrico, creada en junio de 2018, es propiedad actualmente en un 83,98 % de Banca Sella y en un 16,02 % de Banca Sella Holding. En 2023, los ingresos totales de Centrico ascendieron a 104,5 millones de euros (+21,3 % en comparación con 2022). Proporciona soluciones bancarias esenciales y digitales únicas y una amplia gama de servicios de tecnología de la información y externalización de procesos empresariales tanto a empresas de Sella Group como a bancos, FinTechs y otros operadores financieros innovadores. Su objetivo es contribuir al desarrollo del ecosistema financiero italiano al aportar al mercado la experiencia y la tecnología del grupo, soluciones abiertas y únicas en el sector.

